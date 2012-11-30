Sweden says can't accept banking union in current form

* Sweden keeps up firm stance against EU bank union in current form

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden will block any EU attempt to get approval for a banking union at a ministerial meeting next week, its finance minister said on Friday, underlining the Nordic state’s resistance to the current proposal.

Sweden is resisting plans to give the European Central Bank power over its banks, fearing that would weaken domestic control and Swedish taxpayers could be asked to help support other European banks.

“There are a number of large areas where questions remain, where the dividing lines are fundamental and very wide,” Sweden’s national news agency TT quoted Finance Minister Anders Borg as saying.

“Our position is that we cannot let the time factor be the decisive one and we are prepared to have further Ecofin gatherings,” Borg said.

A finance ministry spokeswoman confirmed the accuracy of the remarks.

European finance ministers, or Ecofin, meet next week and EU leaders meet later in December. Borg said there was still time to have a decision before next year.

Sweden, part of the European Union but with its own currency, has been among states sceptical about a banking union.

The EU is haggling over how to overhaul the system of how banks are supervised to put the sector on a stronger footing ahead of any future crisis, but has yet to agree over which lenders will be included.

Germany is pushing to restrict the ECB’s oversight to top banks as Britain, the biggest country outside the euro, is fighting to stop the central bank from taking decisions infringing on its interests.

Making the European Central Bank the supervisor for lenders chiefly in the 17 countries that use the euro would be the first of three pillars in a banking union and one that EU leaders, who meet on Dec. 13-14, have committed to complete by year-end.

Sweden wants to be able to introduce tougher rules than many other countries to reflect the large size of its banking sector in relation to the overall economy.

It is also worried about its banks being supervised by the European Central Bank, which is answerable only to the 17 euro nations and over which it would have little influence. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton)