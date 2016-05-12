FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Fin Min says may need to do more to cool housing market
May 12, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Swedish Fin Min says may need to do more to cool housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden may need to take further measures to cool a red-hot housing market after the introduction of tighter mortgage rules next month, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

She said rising borrowing and house prices were “worrying”.

“It is naturally not possible to exclude that we will need to take additional measures in this area,” Andersson told a parliamentary hearing.

On Thursday, the government approved new regulations from the FSA that tighten repayment requirements for new borrowers.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson

