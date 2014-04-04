Swedish Fin Min Borg says tax cuts important in long term

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-right government, facing an election in September, wants to cut taxes further in the longer term even if there will not be room to do so in the next four years, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.

“In the long term we must carry out tax cuts,” Borg told reporters. “It could be taxes on labour and on businesses.”

The Alliance government has cut income taxes five times and reduced corporate tax since it took power in 2006.

Borg has said that there won’t be any tax cuts during the coming mandate period if the government is re-elected and has said taxes on cars, alcohol and tobacco will rise. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)