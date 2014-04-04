FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish Fin Min Borg says tax cuts important in long term
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish Fin Min Borg says tax cuts important in long term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-right government, facing an election in September, wants to cut taxes further in the longer term even if there will not be room to do so in the next four years, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.

“In the long term we must carry out tax cuts,” Borg told reporters. “It could be taxes on labour and on businesses.”

The Alliance government has cut income taxes five times and reduced corporate tax since it took power in 2006.

Borg has said that there won’t be any tax cuts during the coming mandate period if the government is re-elected and has said taxes on cars, alcohol and tobacco will rise. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.