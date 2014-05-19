FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish Fin Min Borg urges caution on new Pfizer bid for AstraZeneca
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish Fin Min Borg urges caution on new Pfizer bid for AstraZeneca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca shareholders should be cautious about Pfizer’s raised bid which could damage the company, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Monday.

“Shareholders should be careful about Pfizer’s bid,” Borg told reporters.

“There is a significant development of new drugs in AstraZeneca. If they (Pfizer) start to divide up the company and put it together with different parts of Pfizer, there is a danger that the process will be complicated.”

Borg also said Pfizer’s shareholders should ask themselves whether they should support the company’s management in its aggressive pursuit of AstraZeneca.

The board of AstraZeneca rejected a sweetened and “final” offer from Pfizer earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.