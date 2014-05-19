Swedish Fin Min Borg urges caution on new Pfizer bid for AstraZeneca

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca shareholders should be cautious about Pfizer’s raised bid which could damage the company, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Monday.

“Shareholders should be careful about Pfizer’s bid,” Borg told reporters.

“There is a significant development of new drugs in AstraZeneca. If they (Pfizer) start to divide up the company and put it together with different parts of Pfizer, there is a danger that the process will be complicated.”

Borg also said Pfizer’s shareholders should ask themselves whether they should support the company’s management in its aggressive pursuit of AstraZeneca.

The board of AstraZeneca rejected a sweetened and “final” offer from Pfizer earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)