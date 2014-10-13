Swedish FinMin says no bank tax in 2015

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s minority coalition government will not introduce a planned bank tax in the budget for 2015, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

“It is not well-enough prepared to be introduced in 2015,” Andersson told reporters.

The Social Democrats, the largest party in the government, have said they want to raise an extra 4 billion Swedish crowns ($556 million) a year from banks.