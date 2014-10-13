FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FinMin says no bank tax in 2015
October 13, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish FinMin says no bank tax in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s minority coalition government will not introduce a planned bank tax in the budget for 2015, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

“It is not well-enough prepared to be introduced in 2015,” Andersson told reporters.

The Social Democrats, the largest party in the government, have said they want to raise an extra 4 billion Swedish crowns ($556 million) a year from banks.

1 US dollar = 7.1976 Swedish crown Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Mia Shanley

