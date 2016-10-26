FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish govt reaches broad agreement on wider powers for FSA
October 26, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

Swedish govt reaches broad agreement on wider powers for FSA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left government said on Wednesday it had reached a broad bipartisan political agreement on giving wider powers to the country's financial watchdog in order to deal with soaring household debt.

"With this deal we gain a clearer and shorter process for implementing new requirements on the credit market," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said in a statement.

"The Financial Supervisory Authority will get a formal mandate to take forward measures which then will be approved by the government."

Swedish house prices have more than tripled over the last 20 years due to a lack of building, generous mortgage tax breaks and ultra-low rates and the central bank among others have called for urgent measures to rein in borrowing or risk a crash.

The FSA introduced tighter mortgage rules this summer in order to cool the housing market, but they appear to have had a modest impact.

"It is important to be prepared to act quickly if we see a continued sharp increase in household debt," Bolund said. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)

