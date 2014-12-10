FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish banks must monitor funding needs, household debt levels -FSA
December 10, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish banks must monitor funding needs, household debt levels -FSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Resilience in the Swedish financial system is satisfactory but banks’ need for market funding and high levels of household debt are vulnerabilities, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday.

Swedish household debt levels are among the highest in Europe, at around 170 percent of disposable income, and policymakers have introduced several measures in recent years to dampen credit growth and household indebtedness.

“The major banks’ need for funding from the market and the substantial debts of households are, at the same time, vulnerabilities that must be monitored and counteracted,” the watchdog said in its bi-annual financial stability report. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Jason Neely)

