Sweden's FSA says worried about trend of rising household debt

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The head of Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Monday he was worried by the rising trend of household lending in Sweden, and that the regulator is looking at possible amortisation requirements and at limiting floating mortgages.

“Of course, we are worried. It’s ticking up a bit and therefore we will look at it,” Martin Andersson told journalists when asked about the recent trend of household borrowing.

Asked whether the financial watchdog was also looking at ways to limit floating mortgages, which are widely used in Sweden, Andersson said: “Yes, we are looking at the whole toolbox. If we want to activate something, it depends on the risk analysis that we do.” (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Anna Ringstrom)