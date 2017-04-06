STOCKHOLM, April 6 Tighter mortgage rules
introduced last year in Sweden have had a cooling effect on the
housing market, the country's financial watchdog said on
Thursday.
"Households with new mortgages are borrowing less and are
buying cheaper properties, but the risks from heavily indebted
households remains," the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority
said in a statement accompanying its annual survey of the
mortgage market.
The watchdog has long warned of unsustainable growth in
property prices and mortgage lending. Last year, it made it
mandatory for most new borrowers to pay down the principal on
mortgage loans.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)