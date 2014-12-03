Swedish parliament votes down govt budget, crisis looms

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s parliament voted down the minority centre-left coalition’s budget proposal on Wednesday sparking a government crisis and raising the chance Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will call a snap election for early next year.

Lofven has not said what he would do if he lost the vote.

He could call a snap election or resign and hope the parliament speaker picks him to form a new government with enough support to pass a budget. If no party can form a stable government, there would automatically be a new election.

Lofven will hold a press conference later today. (Reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson)