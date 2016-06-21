FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish government presents housing proposals
June 21, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Swedish government presents housing proposals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's minority government presented proposals on Tuesday to tackle a housing shortage by building 700,000 new homes before 2025, hoping to break a parliamentary deadlock over the issue.

Economists have warned that Sweden's low levels of home building in recent decades, which have failed to keep up with a fast growing population, may hurt the country's future growth.

The government is proposing to make more public land available for building, to review building laws with a view to speeding up the process, and adjusting capital gains tax.

Since January, the government has been in talks with the centre-right opposition but on Monday the opposition left the discussions, saying the government was not willing to do enough.

Housing Minister Peter Eriksson said the government's proposals would be put forward gradually to parliament and that he was sure most of them would get a majority backing.

Sweden's economy expanded 4.2 percent last year, one of the highest in Europe, and house prices and borrowing have soared, drawing warnings of overheating from the European Commission and the IMF.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
