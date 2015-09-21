FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish budget targets $3 bln for jobs, education, integration
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 21, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish budget targets $3 bln for jobs, education, integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy is improving, but there are risks to the outlook, the government said on Monday as it outlined new spending of 24 billion crowns ($2.91 billion) on job creation, schools and integrating refugees in 2016.

The minority centre-left government forecast a growth of 2.8 percent this year, unchanged from the previous forecast in August.

“The Government expects Sweden’s economic situation to improve in the coming years,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a statement.

“But this economic upturn is uncertain and there is a substantial risk of weaker growth.”

Measures included spending on job creation, education and money to ease the integration of thousands of refugees. Andersson has said all new spending will be financed by tax hikes or reducing expenditure in other areas.

Most of the measures in the budget were already known.

$1 = 8.2445 Swedish crowns Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.