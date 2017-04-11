STOCKHOLM, April 11 Handelsbanken's chairman Par Boman has been questioned by prosecutor regarding suspicions of receiving bribes related to hunting trips by forest industry company Holmen, the Swedish bank said on Tuesday.

"These suspicions are, in my opinion, groundless," Boman said in a statement.

Holmen said in January that its chairman Fredrik Lundberg was told by a prosecutor he was suspected of offering a bribe related to hunting events arranged by the company. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by G Crosse)