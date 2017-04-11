(Adds details, background)
April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par
Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether
he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any
wrongdoing.
The trips occurred when he was chief executive officer of
the Swedish bank between 2006 and 2015. Boman said the
suspicions were groundless and that he would cooperate fully
with the prosecutor. He said he had participated in hunting
trips arranged by Handelsbanken Deputy Chairman Fredrik Lundberg
but that he had checked with the bank's board before accepting.
"Consequently, my participation was completely open, and
with the express consent of my principal," Boman said in a
statement released by Handelsbanken.
Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former
Finance Minister Anders Borg have previously been questioned by
prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe relating to hunting
trips. Both men have denied wrongdoing and neither have been
charged with any crime.
Boman also said he had participated in two elk hunts since
becoming the chairman of Handelsbanken, but said he had paid the
company arranging the trips as well as for his travel and
accommodation.
"According to the legal experts that I have consulted, my
participation has thus been entirely in order, and in accordance
with the law," Boman said.
The prosecutor's office could not be immediately reached for
comment.
