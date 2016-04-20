UPDATE 1-Handelsbanken Q1 profit lags as retirement provision weighs

(Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported first-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as it took a provision for early retirement of staff.

Operating profit for Handelsbanken, one of Sweden’s biggest mortgage banks, rose marginally in the quarter to 4.97 billion Swedish crowns ($614 million) compared to 4.96 billion a year ago, lagging a mean forecast of 5.29 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, fell 2 percent to 6.80 billion crowns from 6.92 billion a year ago and 6.90 billion in the poll.

Commission income also fell, easing 6 percent to 2.17 billion crowns, missing analysts’ expectations of 2.28 billion crowns.

The overall result was helped by a huge rise in net gains on financial transactions, which rose to 1.16 billion crowns compared to 428 million a year ago.

The bank said it was taking a provision of 700 million crowns, mainly for early retirement of staff. The measures are expected to be fully implemented by year-end 2017, reducing expenses by 600 to 700 million crowns per year.

Handelsbanken also said it had entered into an agreement to buy Dutch asset management company Optimix, with assets under management of around 2 billion euros.