Handelsbanken Q3 op profit matches forecasts
October 22, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

Handelsbanken Q3 op profit matches forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken posted on Monday a third-quarter operating profit right in line with expectations and said branch operations outside Sweden made up its highest individual quarter ever.

Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.4 billion Swedish crowns ($669.4 million), meeting a mean forecast for 4.4 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.4 billion in the year-earlier period.

The bank said net interest income rose seven percent from the same period a year ago to 6.5 billion crowns though it was down two percent on the quarter. ($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
