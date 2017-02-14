Swedish home prices rise 9 pct yr/yr in Jan - HOX index

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices increased 3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Tuesday.

Apartment prices were up 7.9 percent year-on year, and single-family home prices 9.0 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Stockholm Newsroom)