FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Findus Sweden finds horsemeat in "beef" lasagne
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 8, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Findus Sweden finds horsemeat in "beef" lasagne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Food manufacturer Findus Sweden said on Friday it had recalled thousands of packets of frozen “beef lasagne” after tests showed they contained horsemeat.

Findus in Britain began a recall of its beef lasagne from retailers earlier in the week on advice from its supplier, Comigel.

Findus in Sweden had purchased frozen lasagnes from a Comigel factory in Luxembourg.

“The results from an analysis of the lasagne which we bought has come back positive for horsemeat,” Henrik Nyberg, a director at Findus Sweden, told Reuters.

“Our lab has shown that the lasagne may contain between 60 to 100 percent horsemeat,” he said.

Findus Sweden said it had recalled some 20,000 packages of its single-portion frozen lasagnes.

Investigations into suppliers have been launched in recent weeks after revelations that beef products sold at major British supermarkets including Tesco and fast-food chain Burger King contained horsemeat.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.