Swedish home prices rose 15 pct in July yr/yr - HOX
August 14, 2015

Swedish home prices rose 15 pct in July yr/yr - HOX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, August 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose by 1.4 percent in July from June and were up 15.4 percent from a year earlier, figures from the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 18.3 percent while single-family house prices rose 13.7 percent on the year.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)

