Swedish home prices rose 18.2 pct in October yr/yr
November 13, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish home prices rose 18.2 pct in October yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose by 0.9 percent in October from September and were up 18.2 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 19.1 percent while single-family house prices rose 17.7 percent on the year.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

