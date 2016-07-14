FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish home prices fell 1.5 pct m/m in June - HOXSWE
July 14, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Swedish home prices fell 1.5 pct m/m in June - HOXSWE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices fell 1.5 percent in June from May but were up 9.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOXSWE) showed on Thursday.

Prices for apartments increased 7.2 percent on the year while single-family homes rose 11.1 percent.

The index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

The Swedish financial watchdog introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay down some of the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the Swedish housing market.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Violette Goarant; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
