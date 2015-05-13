FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish apartment prices rise 13 pct in Feb-April - Svensk Maklarstatistik
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish apartment prices rise 13 pct in Feb-April - Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 13 percent in the three-month period February through April, compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Wednesday.

Prices of single-family houses rose 12 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers about households’ exposure to big rate rises or house price falls. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

