Swedish home prices rise 15.5 pct yr/yr in April
May 13, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish home prices rise 15.5 pct yr/yr in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose by 1.5 percent in April from March and were up 15.5 percent from a year earlier, figures from the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.

Prices for apartments increased 19.7 percent while single-family house prices rose 13.2 percent on the year.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

