Swedish apartment prices rise 14 pct yr/yr in Dec-Feb - Svensk Maklarstatistik
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
March 14, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Swedish apartment prices rise 14 pct yr/yr in Dec-Feb - Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 14 percent in the three-month period December through February compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing Niklas Pollard)

