Swedish home prices 13.5 pct yr/yr in Feb-HOX
March 14, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

Swedish home prices 13.5 pct yr/yr in Feb-HOX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose by 1.1 percent in February from January and were up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Monday.

Prices for apartments increased 13.9 percent while single-family house prices rose 13.3 percent on the year.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

