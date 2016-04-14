FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish apartment prices rise 13 pct yr/yr in Jan-Mar - Svensk Maklarstatistik
April 14, 2016

Swedish apartment prices rise 13 pct yr/yr in Jan-Mar - Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 13 percent in the three-month period January through March compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

