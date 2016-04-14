Swedish home prices up 11.8 pct yr/yr in March - HOX

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose by 0.7 percent in March from February and were up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Thursday.

Prices for apartments increased 11.6 percent while single-family homes rose 11.9 percent on the year.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)