Swedish home prices up 11.4 pct yr/yr in April - HOX

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose 1.2 percent in April from March and were up 11.4 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 10.4 percent on the year while single-family homes rose 12.1 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)