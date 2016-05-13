FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish home prices up 11.4 pct yr/yr in April - HOX
May 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Swedish home prices up 11.4 pct yr/yr in April - HOX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose 1.2 percent in April from March and were up 11.4 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 10.4 percent on the year while single-family homes rose 12.1 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

