December 14, 2016 / 8:04 AM / 8 months ago

Swedish home prices rise 8 pct y/y in November - HOX index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices increased 0.1 percent in November from October and 8.0 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.

Apartment prices were up 6.9 percent year-on year, and single-family home prices 8.6 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

