FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Swedish apartment prices up 8 pct yr/yr in Feb - Svensk Maklarstatistik
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 5 months ago

Swedish apartment prices up 8 pct yr/yr in Feb - Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in February from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Tuesday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.

Month-on-month, apartment prices were up 1 percent while single-family home prices were up 2 percent, it said.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.