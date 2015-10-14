Swedish apartment prices rose 14 pct in July-Sep y/y - Svensk Maklarstatistik

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 14 percent in the three-month period July through September, compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Wednesday.

Prices of single-family home rose 11 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Sven Nordenstam)