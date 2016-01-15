FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish apartment prices rose 16 pct in Oct-Dec yr/yr-Svensk Maklarstatistik
January 15, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish apartment prices rose 16 pct in Oct-Dec yr/yr-Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 16 percent in the three-month period October through December compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Friday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 12 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

