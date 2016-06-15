FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish home prices fell 0.6 pct m/m in May
June 15, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Swedish home prices fell 0.6 pct m/m in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices fell 0.6 percent in May from April but were up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.

Prices for apartments increased 9.2 percent on the year while single-family homes rose 11.4 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

