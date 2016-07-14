FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish apartment prices up 10 pct y/y in Apr-Jun - Svensk Maklarstatistik
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

Swedish apartment prices up 10 pct y/y in Apr-Jun - Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 10 percent in the three-month period April through June compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 11 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

The Swedish financial watchdog introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the Swedish housing market. The new rules would thus only have been in effect for the final month of the period covered in the Maklarstatistik data.

Reporting by Violette Goarant; editing by Niklas Pollard

