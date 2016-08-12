FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish home prices rise 0.4 pct m/m in July
August 12, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Swedish home prices rise 0.4 pct m/m in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose 0.4 percent in July from June and 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 6.9 percent on the year while single-family home prices rose 9.5 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
