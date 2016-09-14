FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
September 14, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

Swedish apartment prices down 2 pct y/y June-Aug - Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden fell 2 percent in the three-month period June through August compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Wednesday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 1 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Sweden introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

