FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Swedish home prices rise 7.6 pct y/y in Sep
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 10 months ago

Swedish home prices rise 7.6 pct y/y in Sep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose 0.8 percent in September from August and 7.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 6.2 percent on the year while single-family home prices rose 8.6 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Johan Ahlander)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.