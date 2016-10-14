Swedish home prices rise 7.6 pct y/y in Sep

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose 0.8 percent in September from August and 7.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 6.2 percent on the year while single-family home prices rose 8.6 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Johan Ahlander)