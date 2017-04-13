FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish apartment prices rises 8 pct yr/yr in March
April 13, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 4 months ago

Swedish apartment prices rises 8 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 13 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.

Month-on-month, apartment prices were up 1 percent and single-family home prices rose 2 percent, it said.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

