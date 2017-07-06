Fitch Affirms Admiral's IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited's - the two main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed Admiral's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IFS Ratings and IDR is Stable. KEY RAT