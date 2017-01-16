FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Swedish apartment prices up 7 pct yr/yr in Dec-Svensk Maklarstatistik
January 16, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 7 months ago

Swedish apartment prices up 7 pct yr/yr in Dec-Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in December from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.

Month-on-month, apartment prices were up 1 percent and single-family home prices were unchanged, it said.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

In June, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

