FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Swedish apartment prices up 6 pct yr/yr in Oct - Svensk Maklarstatistik
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2016 / 5:01 AM / 9 months ago

Swedish apartment prices up 6 pct yr/yr in Oct - Svensk Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 6 percent year-on-year in October, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Friday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent year-on-year, the association said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, both apartment prices and single-family home prices rose 1 percent month-on-month, the statistics showed.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Sweden introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.