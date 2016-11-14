Swedish apartment prices up 6 pct yr/yr in Oct - Svensk Maklarstatistik

STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 6 percent year-on-year in October, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Friday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent year-on-year, the association said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, both apartment prices and single-family home prices rose 1 percent month-on-month, the statistics showed.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Sweden introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing Niklas Pollard)