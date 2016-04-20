FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA says may need to do more to cool housing market
April 20, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Swedish FSA says may need to do more to cool housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority may need to do more to dampen soaring mortgage borrowing even after tighter repayment rules are introduced in June, Director General Erik Thedeen said on Wednesday.

“If nothing is done in other areas, we will have to do more,” Thedeen told reporters.

The FSA has handed over its proposals for tighter mortgage rules to the government and Thedeen said he expected a decision in May on whether they will be adopted.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

