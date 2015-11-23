Swedish FSA chief considers mortgage borrowing cap, says no crisis yet

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog could introduce a mortgage cap for households if debt levels and property prices soar further, its head said on Monday, adding that the housing market was not in crisis yet.

The International Monetary Fund and the European Commission have said Sweden needs to put a brake on mortgage borrowing and house prices.

Swedish households’ debt levels are among the highest in Europe relative to disposable incomes.

“The overall picture is that things are continuing to go in the wrong direction,” Erik Thedeen, Director General of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), said in an interview in daily Svenska Dagbladet.

He said the FSA could introduce a loan ceiling for borrowers if developments in the housing market threatened financial stability.

“We are not there yet, but if things speed away in the wrong direction, we may get to that stage,” he said.

Thedeen recently proposed a borrowing cap of 600 percent of households’ income. Central bank Governor Stefan Ingves wants a cap set at 400 percent.

The Riksbank has slashed its benchmark rate and launched a 200 billion crown ($23 billion) bond-buying programme to head off the threat of deflation, fuelling worries about a housing market crash.

House prices and borrowing have surged. The latest figures showed borrowing rose 7.3 percent in September from the same month a year earlier. House prices have risen nearly 20 percent over the last year.

Sweden has introduced a loan-to-value cap to cool down the market and banks are forced to hold higher levels of capital than many European rivals.

But plans to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules for new borrowers have been delayed after a legal challenge. Many Swedes have interest-only mortgages.

Legislation on tighter repayment terms is not expected to be in place before spring next year.

Thedeen said the FSA could introduce a debt ceiling on borrowing without any need for legal changes.

However, he said the situation was worrying but that Sweden was not “in an acute crisis”.

“Macroprudential oversight is about preventing crises which could lead to falling consumption,” he said. “We are in a preventative phase.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet)