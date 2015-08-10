FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three injured in knife attack at IKEA store in Sweden-report
August 10, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Three injured in knife attack at IKEA store in Sweden-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Three people have been seriously injured in a knife attack at an IKEA store in the city of Vesteras, about an hour west of the capital Stockholm, Swedish media reported on Monday.

Mattias Johansson, the head of the local IKEA store, told local newspaper VLT that three shoppers had been injured in the attack.

An IKEA spokeswoman confirmed an incident had taken place at the store, without giving details. Police declined to comment.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair

