Sofas and bookcases on display in new IKEA museum

STOCKHOLM, June 9 (Reuters) - A new museum dedicated to furniture giant IKEA is set to open in Sweden later this month, featuring its popular products ranging from Billy bookcases to Klippan sofas.

Visitors will get a taste of the retailer’s history and its products at the museum, which is based in the building that housed the first IKEA store that opened in the remote southern Swedish village of Almhult in 1958. The IKEA Museum opens on June 30.