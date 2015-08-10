FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead in knife attack at IKEA store in Sweden
August 10, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Two dead in knife attack at IKEA store in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and one seriously injured in a knife attack at an IKEA store in the city of Vesteras, about an hour west of the Swedish capital Stockholm, police said on Monday.

Police said they had received a call reporting injuries at the IKEA store at around 1300 CET (1100 GMT).

“We found a man and a woman who had knife injuries and who later died of their wounds,” Vastmanland police said in a statement.

Another person was seriously injured.

The police said they had taken a man into custody suspected of murder.

Reporting by Simon Johnson

