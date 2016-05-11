FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish inflation expectations slightly up in May
May 11, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Swedish inflation expectations slightly up in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Swedish inflation expectations among money market players rose slightly in May from April, a survey commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Inflation was seen at 2.0 percent in five years, compared with 1.9 percent the previous month, the poll by TNS Sifo Prospera showed.

In one year, inflation was seen at 1.2 percent, up from 1.1 percent in April.

The Riksbank targets 2 percent inflation and has been widely criticised for undershooting that goal for several years. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

