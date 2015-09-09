FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish inflation expectations falls in September
September 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish inflation expectations falls in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Long term inflation expectations among key financial and business groups in Sweden were lower in September than three months ago, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Inflation in five years, the horizon watched most closely by the Riksbank, was seen at 1.7 percent, down from 1.8 percent in the previous poll in June.

In one year, inflation was seen at 0.7 percent and in two years at 1.1 percent. That was unchanged compared to the June survey.

The TNS Prospera survey covers employee and employer organisations, purchasing managers and money market players. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

