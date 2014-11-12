Swedish 5-yr inflation expectations unchanged in November-TNS Prospera

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players were unchanged in November from October, a survey commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Inflation was seen at 1.8 percent in five years, unchanged from a month earlier, the poll by TNS Prospera showed.

In one year inflation was seen at 0.7 percent and in two years at 1.3 percent. That compared with 1.0 percent and 1.6 percent respectively in the October survey.

The Riksbank targets 2 percent inflation and has been widely criticised for undershooting that goal for several years.