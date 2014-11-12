FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish 5-yr inflation expectations unchanged in November-TNS Prospera
November 12, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish 5-yr inflation expectations unchanged in November-TNS Prospera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players were unchanged in November from October, a survey commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Inflation was seen at 1.8 percent in five years, unchanged from a month earlier, the poll by TNS Prospera showed.

In one year inflation was seen at 0.7 percent and in two years at 1.3 percent. That compared with 1.0 percent and 1.6 percent respectively in the October survey.

The Riksbank targets 2 percent inflation and has been widely criticised for undershooting that goal for several years. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
