Swedish 5-yr inflation expectations unchanged in January-TNS Prospera
January 21, 2015

Swedish 5-yr inflation expectations unchanged in January-TNS Prospera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players were unchanged in January from December while short-term expectations fell somewhat, a survey commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Inflation was seen at 1.7 percent in five years, the poll by TNS Prospera showed.

In one year inflation was seen at 0.6 percent and in two years at 1.2 percent. That compared with 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent respectively in the December survey.

The Riksbank targets 2 percent inflation and has been widely criticised for undershooting that goal for several years. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

